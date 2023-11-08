Columbus City Council approves new eight-story judicial building

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The brand-new judicial building got new approval on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Now things will move forward with the eight-story building, which will be in its current location.

Contractors and architects updated council members during a recent meeting. They updated the budget and presented a visual for council members to see exactly what it will look like once it’s completed.

The judicial building will have eight floors with 18 courtrooms and underground parking. The construction is expected to cost around $185 million. Those funds come from bonds sold and SPLOST tax dollars.

“Yeah, we’ve been engineering this thing because when COVID drove all the costs, we were widely over budget. We were like $50 million and that we just couldn’t do that. So, they’ve made a lot of different adjustments. And one is to continue to use the wings and the former parking underneath and that way it’s going to save the taxpayers and a lot of money.”

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson says it will still be a minute before the current building is bulldozed, but construction is expected to begin 2026.

