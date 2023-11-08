Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Construction on new judicial building in Columbus in 2026

By Amaya Graham
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Construction on Columbus’ brand new judicial building got the green light in Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Contractors and architects gave councilmembers an update on the budget and presented a visual for councilmembers to see exactly what it will look like once it’s complete.

The judicial building will consist of eight floors with 18 courtrooms and underground parking. The building is expected to cost around 185-million dollars. Those funds coming from bonds sold and SPLOST tax dollars.

“We’ve been re-engineering this thing because when COVID drove all the costs up, we were wildly over budget we were like $50 million and that we just couldn’t do that,” said Mayor Skip Henderson. “So they’ve made a lot of different adjustments and one is to continue to use the wings and the former parking underneath and that way it’s going to save the taxpayers and also a lot of money.”

Mayor Henderson says it will still take some time the Columbus Government Center will be torn down but construction on the judicial building is expected to begin in 2026.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community reaction following Mayor Bubba Copeland controversy, death
Community reaction following Mayor Bubba Copeland controversy, death
Columbus police searching for missing 45-year-old woman last seen on Halloween
Columbus police searching for missing 45-year-old woman last seen on Halloween
‘I’m going to give my ticket to my grandma of course’: NFL surprises Columbus teen with tickets...
‘I’m going to give my ticket to my grandma of course’: NFL surprises Columbus teen with tickets to Super Bowl LVIII
City of Smiths Station releases statement announcing new mayor
City of Columbus announces Veteran’s Day closures
City of Columbus announces Veterans Day closures

Latest News

School zones in Muscogee County could see speed cameras soon
School zones in Muscogee County could see speed cameras soon
Construction on new judicial building in Columbus in 2026
Construction on new judicial building in Columbus in 2026
School zones in Muscogee County could see speed cameras soon
School zones in Muscogee County could see speed cameras soon
Sunny and toasty Wednesday afternoon ahead of late week rain chances.
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go
Wyatt Trexler