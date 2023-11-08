Business Break
Crash involving motorcycle on St. Marys Rd, Oakley Dr in Columbus closes intersection

Car crash on St. Marys Road
Car crash on St. Marys Road
By Josiah Berry
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to our crews, a truck vs. motorcycle accident has left the St. Marys Road and Oakley Drive intersection temporarily closed.

Car crash on St. Marys Road
Car crash on St. Marys Road(Source: WTVM)

The accident occurred at the intersection near the Hardees on St. Marys.

The condition of the individuals involved in the accident is unknown at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

