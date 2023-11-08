Crash involving motorcycle on St. Marys Rd, Oakley Dr in Columbus closes intersection

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to our crews, a truck vs. motorcycle accident has left the St. Marys Road and Oakley Drive intersection temporarily closed.

Car crash on St. Marys Road (Source: WTVM)

The accident occurred at the intersection near the Hardees on St. Marys.

The condition of the individuals involved in the accident is unknown at this time.

