Crash involving motorcycle on St. Marys Rd, Oakley Dr in Columbus closes intersection
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to our crews, a truck vs. motorcycle accident has left the St. Marys Road and Oakley Drive intersection temporarily closed.
The accident occurred at the intersection near the Hardees on St. Marys.
The condition of the individuals involved in the accident is unknown at this time.
