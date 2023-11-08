Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office warns citizens on scams related to court, jury duty

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is sending a warning on another scam - this time related to missing court or jury duty.

According to officials, the scammers are claiming to be from the sheriff’s office - giving out fake badge numbers and names.

They’re telling residents they have outstanding warrants for unpaid traffic tickets or missed court asking for payment through CashApp, giftcards or Bitcoin.

The sheriff’s office says you will not receive a call from them on missing court or an unpaid traffic ticket.

If you are unsure if you’re being scammed, you can contact the office on their main phone line.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community reaction following Mayor Bubba Copeland controversy, death
Community reaction following Mayor Bubba Copeland controversy, death
‘I’m going to give my ticket to my grandma of course’: NFL surprises Columbus teen with tickets...
‘I’m going to give my ticket to my grandma of course’: NFL surprises Columbus teen with tickets to Super Bowl LVIII
Columbus police searching for missing 45-year-old woman last seen on Halloween
Columbus police locate missing 45-year-old woman, safe
City of Smiths Station releases statement announcing new mayor
City of Columbus announces Veteran’s Day closures
City of Columbus announces Veterans Day closures

Latest News

Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statewide no burn order Wednesday, prohibiting all outdoor burning in...
Gov. Ivey issues statewide no burn order
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office warns citizens on scams related to court, jury duty
WTVM Weather Extra
Storm Team 9: Weather Extra
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.
Gov. Kemp renews State of Emergency, extending gas tax suspension in Georgia