Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office warns citizens on scams related to court, jury duty

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is sending a warning on another scam - this time related to missing court or jury duty.

According to officials, the scammers are claiming to be from the sheriff’s office - giving out fake badge numbers and names.

They’re telling residents they have outstanding warrants for unpaid traffic tickets or missed court asking for payment through CashApp, giftcards or Bitcoin.

The sheriff’s office says you will not receive a call from them on missing court or an unpaid traffic ticket.

If you are unsure if you’re being scammed, you can contact the office on their main phone line.

