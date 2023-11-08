Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Man wins $1M lottery prize day after getting married: ‘It’s been an exciting couple of days’

A Livingston County man went from hearing wedding bells to seeing dollar signs when he won $1...
A Livingston County man went from hearing wedding bells to seeing dollar signs when he won $1 million.(Michigan Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (Gray News) - A newly married Michigan man has a lot more than just his wedding to celebrate.

Officials with the Michigan Lottery said a 57-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, recently won $1 million the day after his wedding.

“It’s been an exciting couple of days for us!” he said.

According to the lottery, the lucky winner won the top prize while playing the Diamond & Pearls instant game.

The 57-year-old bought his winning ticket at an E-Z Mart in the Prudenville area,

“I bought the ticket the day after my wedding and gave it to my wife to scratch,” he said. “When she revealed the $1 million prize, we were in disbelief. We kept reading the instructions to make sure we really won.”

He visited lottery headquarters to claim his prize and took home a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000.

The lottery winner said he plans to invest his winnings.

The Diamonds & Pearls game is available to play for $10 and offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 to $1 million.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community reaction following Mayor Bubba Copeland controversy, death
Community reaction following Mayor Bubba Copeland controversy, death
‘I’m going to give my ticket to my grandma of course’: NFL surprises Columbus teen with tickets...
‘I’m going to give my ticket to my grandma of course’: NFL surprises Columbus teen with tickets to Super Bowl LVIII
Columbus police searching for missing 45-year-old woman last seen on Halloween
Columbus police locate missing 45-year-old woman, safe
City of Smiths Station releases statement announcing new mayor
City of Columbus announces Veteran’s Day closures
City of Columbus announces Veterans Day closures

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks before entering the courtroom at New York Supreme Court,...
Minnesota Supreme Court dismisses ‘insurrection clause’ challenge and allows Trump on primary ballot
Car crash on St. Marys Road
Crash involving motorcycle on St. Marys Rd, Oakley Dr in Columbus closes intersection
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin takes part in a press conference Friday in Tel Aviv, Israel.
US launches airstrike on site in Syria in response to attacks by Iranian-backed militias
FILE - In this photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Phillip Hancock is...
Oklahoma board recommends the governor spare the life of a death row inmate who argued self-defense