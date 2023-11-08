MCSD honors fallen veterans for Veterans Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Earlier today, the Muscogee County School District paused to honor fallen veterans for Veterans Day.

The event was held at the MCSD Headquarters on Macon Rd, and many of the employees from the school district came out in support of the men and women of our armed forces and their families for their courage and dedication.

“To understand that to be the greatest nation in the world, we need young people like them to continue to serve,” said MCSD JROTC Senor Enlisted Operation SGM Judson.

For any students who are interested in joining the JROTC, talk to your school counselor and visit your JROTC teachers.

