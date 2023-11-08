One Last Warm and Dry Day, Before Rain Returns to the Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Like a broken record, Thursday weather expects dry conditions with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper-70s to near 80 degrees. A change in the weather pattern will occur on Friday when a cold front will work its way through the Valley Friday night through Saturday morning. For the first time in a while, we have a decent chance at seeing showers for locations across the Valley Friday through Sunday. Rain coverage Friday through Sunday is between 40-50%; even though the cold front will move past the region Saturday afternoon, waves of energy at the upper levels look to keep a chance of showers and clouds in the forecast through Sunday. The showers look to begin for some of our eastern Alabama counties Friday morning before working its way to the east by the afternoon to evening timeframe, meaning you may want to pack your raincoats and umbrellas before heading to any Friday night high school football games. The rain fall totals are forecast to range from a quarter of an inch to three quarters of an inch through Sunday, which is beneficial for locations across the Valley. Heading into the new work week, conditions look to dry out and remain slightly below average. Before the cold front moves through the Valley, afternoon temperatures look to be in mid-70s, but by Veteran’s day weekend cooler temperatures are expected. Saturday afternoon high temperatures are expected to be in the mid-60s and Sunday high temperatures are expected to be in the upper-50s. Have a safe Veteran’s Day!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.