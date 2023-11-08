Business Break
Phenix City holds prayer service providing support in wake of Smiths Station mayor’s death

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - The community came together for a prayer service for the members of First Baptist Church and the Phenix City community to show compassion and love after the tragic death of Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland. Many community members were left stunned and hurt by the recent incident.

The service began at 6 p.m. at the Phenix City Amphitheater. Copeland took his own life on Friday, Nov. 3 after an online news site published photos of him allegedly wearing women’s clothing and makeup.

Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe organized a prayer service to show compassion and support for the community of Smiths Station and members of the Phenix City church who were hurting.

Copeland’s funeral arrangements and visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 4 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Vance Funeral Home in Phenix City. His funeral service will be held the following day at First Baptist Church on Summerville Road at 3 p.m.

Flowers will be accepted, or donations can be made to First Baptist Church.

