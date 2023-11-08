Business Break
Police investigating deadly shooting on Harvey Avenue in Columbus

Deadly shooting on 10th Avenue in Columbus
Deadly shooting on 10th Avenue in Columbus
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department confirms they are investigating a deadly shooting on Harvey Avenue.

Police say the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Harvey Avenue and is connected to a separate scene that occurred on Linwood Boulevard and 10th Avenue.

Details of how many people were killed in this deadly shooting have not been released at this time. News Leader is working to obtain more on these two separate incidents.

Stay with us as we gather more information.

