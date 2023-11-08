School zones in Muscogee County could see speed cameras soon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - School zone speed cameras are legal in Georgia and may soon be coming to a school zone near you with some already up and running. Police say this will reduce speeding near schools.

City council moved to allow these cameras to record a person speeding through this school zone. That recording is then sent to them in the mail along with their ticket.

Speeding can be very dangerous especially when it comes to speeding through school zones. Columbus City Council is working to ensure people who speed through school zones reap the consequences.

Tuesday morning, city council approved school zone speed cameras for two private schools - St. Luke and Brookstone.

“They are currently in place. They’re going to be operational, I think just today or tomorrow, but they’re really good - it’s going to slow some people down that are doing excessive speeding through school zones,” said Mayor Skip Henderson.

Councilor Toyia Tucker says having these in all schools’ zones can prevent a lot of things from happening.

“Create some reduction in citations, and sadly things like on Steam Mill Road with those two kids and not just them but the other child that was 17 years old,” said Tucker. “Once we have that level that system that camera system it will make school zone safe.”

Mayor Henderson says they are currently working to bring these cameras to every school zone in Muscogee County.

“I do know that they talked with David Lewis over MCSD and they’re excited about it because it should give us a way to really slow traffic down while kids are walking to school,” said Mayor Henderson.

Although these cameras are already in place downtown, Henderson says citizens will receive notice.

So be sure to slow down and pay attention when driving in school zones or you will receive a ticket in the mail.

