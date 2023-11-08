Sunny and warm mid-week to clouds and rain chances Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Finally our first decent rain chance in a few weeks is in sight! The warm, dry weather stays with us through Thursday.

Sunny and turning very warm Wednesday afternoon. Highs between 80 and 83 degrees.

Sunny and warm Wednesday afternoon with highs in the low 80s. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A few high clouds tonight. As temperatures start to have a little more difficulty cooling off and moisture levels subtly increase, expect areas of fog early Thursday. Lows will mostly be in the low to mid 50s; a few of the cooler spots could briefly dip into the upper 40s.

Look out for areas of fog late Wednesday night and Thursday morning. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Partly cloudy Thursday. Warm and still dry with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Partly cloudy and warm for another day Thursday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A cold front swings through Friday. It promises some much needed rain chances across the valley. Showers may start for some Friday, but coverage will increase from west to east during the afternoon, evening and overnight. Highs in the 70s Friday.

A system moves in Friday driving up our rain chances... finally! (Source: WTVM Weather)

Even though the front passes to our south over the weekend, impulses in the upper levels of the atmosphere will likely keep the clouds and occasional showers in the picture through the weekend. It’s trending wetter and also cooler. Breezy at times with temperatures in the 50s and 60s during the weekend. Most of us should get at least a quarter to maybe a half inch of rain over those few days.

Keep the rain jacket around this weekend. Clouds and showers will be around on top of a breezy and cooler weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly dry with clouds and sun the first half of next week. Seasonably cool with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Drying out again early next week with cool temperatures. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.