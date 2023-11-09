Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

2 Columbus students display art in New York City for AXA Annual Art Prize

AXA Art Prize
AXA Art Prize(Source: AXA Annual Art Prize)
By WTVM News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two local students displayed their art in New York City as a part of AXA Insurance’s 6th Annual AXA Art Prize.

The event was held at the New York Academy of Art to shine a spotlight on emerging arts. UGA graduate Temple Douglass of Columbus and Columbus State University University student Vihn Huyuh were among 40 finalists.

Douglass won 2nd place among 700 emerging artists from across the country.

Former dean to the Georgia General Assembly Calvin Smyre, Travis and Kia Chambers, and Oz and VJ Roberts were among the many who were in attendance, supporting the local finalist in New York.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community reaction following Mayor Bubba Copeland controversy, death
Community reaction following Mayor Bubba Copeland controversy, death
‘I’m going to give my ticket to my grandma of course’: NFL surprises Columbus teen with tickets...
‘I’m going to give my ticket to my grandma of course’: NFL surprises Columbus teen with tickets to Super Bowl LVIII
Columbus police searching for missing 45-year-old woman last seen on Halloween
Columbus police locate missing 45-year-old woman, safe
City of Smiths Station releases statement announcing new mayor
City of Columbus announces Veteran’s Day closures
City of Columbus announces Veterans Day closures

Latest News

City of Auburn holds 5th Annual State of the City Address
WTVM hosting annual ‘Share Your Thanks By Giving’ donation drive
WTVM hosting annual ‘Share Your Thanks By Giving’ donation drive
MCSD honors fallen veterans for Veterans Day
MCSD honors fallen veterans for Veterans Day
Columbus Civic Center flyer
Columbus Civic Center set to host Veterans Day Tribute Block Party