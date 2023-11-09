2 Columbus students display art in New York City for AXA Annual Art Prize

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two local students displayed their art in New York City as a part of AXA Insurance’s 6th Annual AXA Art Prize.

The event was held at the New York Academy of Art to shine a spotlight on emerging arts. UGA graduate Temple Douglass of Columbus and Columbus State University University student Vihn Huyuh were among 40 finalists.

Douglass won 2nd place among 700 emerging artists from across the country.

Former dean to the Georgia General Assembly Calvin Smyre, Travis and Kia Chambers, and Oz and VJ Roberts were among the many who were in attendance, supporting the local finalist in New York.

