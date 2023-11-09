Airforce Heating and Air surprises veteran with new A/C Unit

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One Veteran in our area is receiving a special surprise from a local business this Veteran’s Day after entering a contest.

Air Force Heating and Air surprised Veteran Chad Entrekin with a free air conditioning unit worth at least 10 thousand dollars. The company has been doing the giveaway over the last 3 years, honoring veterans in our area.

Entrekin’s old unit was at least 50 years old and it was time for a new one, he said he was thankful for the surprise.

“It is awesome, I love it, it’s going to be really nice, it will help my power bill out too,” said Entrekin.

Airforce Heating and Air staff said while they only could choose one winner, they appreciated all the veterans who entered the giveaway.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.