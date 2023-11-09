Atlanta Falcons host free military appreciation football camp

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Former pro-football players took to the field on Fort Moore to help kids learn about football and life.

The Atlanta Falcons hosted a free military appreciation football camp for kids from ages 6 to 13 at Doughboy Stadium. Falcons greats led the event - former players like Bobby Howard, Marvin Sims, Robert Moore, Markese Floyd, Floyd Hodge and Buddy Curry.

The camp incorporated proper tackling techniques along with character-based lessons. Fort Moore’s Commanding General also came out to watch the football drills and speeches at the camp.

“We’re just really grateful for the partnership we have with the team, you know, they talk a lot about values and the values of their organization,” said MG Curtis Buzzard, Fort Moore Commanding General MCOE and Ft. Moore.

“It’s really neat to watch the enthusiasm and passion of the community and to be able to represent the Atlanta Falcons - who I think they do more than any NFL team in the community,” said Buddy Curry, former Falcon. “It’s a true honor and we’re just so happy to be here.”

At the camp, they had safe, non-contact football instruction teaching children the right way to play and how to avoid injuries. This was also a follow up to a special event at last Sunday’s Falcons versus Vikings game, where hundreds re-enlisted in the military.

