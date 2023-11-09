Auburn mayor holds 5th annual State of the City Address

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - As construction projects are wrapping up in Auburn, the city is moving ahead with new projects and nearing completion of a road named in honor of a fallen Auburn officer.

Those were among the highlights as Mayor Ron Anders presented the 5th annual State of the City Address.

The mayor spoke at the Jay and Susie Gouge Performing Arts Center - reporting that construction going on for the last 8 months in Auburn has come to an end. He released plans for the next phase of infrastructure improvements for the next two years.

The mayor says the Will Buechner Parkway - a connector road honoring the fallen officer - is also nearly complete.

According to the City of Auburn’s website, the project is set to be completed by November 24.

