City of Auburn holds 5th Annual State of the City Address

(Source: Office of the City Manager)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Auburn holds its 5th Annual State of the City Address with Mayor Ron Anders.

The event was held at the Jay and Susie Gouge Performing Arts Center in Auburn.

Auburn’s mayor showcased the city’s accomplishments with infrastructure improvements. Construction has been happening in Auburn’s downtown for the past eight months, and it has come to an end.

New plans were also released for the next phase of infrastructure improvements for the next two years.

Additionally, the connector road honoring a fallen Auburn officer, Will Buechner Parkway, is also nearing completion. According to the city of Auburn’s website, the project is set to be complete by Nov. 24.

