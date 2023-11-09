Business Break
CNN: Co-captain charged in Montgomery riverfront brawl

File image from the Montgomery riverfront brawl on Aug. 5, 2023.
File image from the Montgomery riverfront brawl on Aug. 5, 2023.(Source: WSFA 12 News viewer)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Charges have been filed against the riverboat’s co-captain more than three months after the brawl that grabbed national attention.

Online court records show Damien Pickett is charged with third-degree assault. While the details of the charge are not yet known locally, CNN reports that it stems from his involvement in a fight with other defendants during the August brawl that was sparked by an argument over a parking spot.

Pickett previously said other defendants, including Zachary Shipman, attacked him, with Shipman hitting and kicking him.

CNN says Shipman alleges in a new complaint that he was not trying to fight Pickett, but was defending himself.and suffered a bruised cheekbone after Pickett allegedly punched him in the face.

The initial altercation quickly grew to an all-out brawl. Video of the incident ignited a social media firestorm.

Shipman was previously charged with assaulting Pickett and is scheduled for trial later this month. He has pleaded not guilty.

Pickett has not yet entered a plea.

