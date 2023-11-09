Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Committee to elect Alyssa Williams hosts campaign kick-off celebration

By Josiah Berry
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Committee to Elect Alyssa Williams for Georgia House District 140 held a campaign kick-off celebration at the Citizens Service Center earlier today.

Williams is a Columbus native who said she is committed to serving and representing the needs and interests of the community. She also co-founded the nonprofit organization Columbus Georgia Reloaded, which aims to bridge the gap between citizens and resources.

“I’m going to be a consistent leader that cares about the community. I’m going to take their concerns and their issues to the gold dome,” said Williams.

Williams hopes to beat out incumbent Teddy Reese for State House District seat 140 next November.

For more information on Williams, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting on 10th Avenue in Columbus
Man dead following a shooting on Harvey Ave. in Columbus, coroner confirms
Car crash on St. Marys Road
St. Marys Rd, Oakley Dr intersection in Columbus reopens after motorcycle crash
‘I’m going to give my ticket to my grandma of course’: NFL surprises Columbus teen with tickets...
‘I’m going to give my ticket to my grandma of course’: NFL surprises Columbus teen with tickets to Super Bowl LVIII
Kenneth Lawhorn was arrested on November 7 as a suspect in this case.
Man arrested after burned vehicle of missing Russell Co. woman recovered
I-185 N Williams Road
I-185 N near Williams Rd. shut down due to highway accident

Latest News

Double Churches Elementary School Spelling Bee
Double Churches Elementary School hosts spelling bee competition
CSU flyer
CSU set to host ‘Holiday Tip-off, Campus Lighting’ celebration
Spencer High School choir performs with Foreigner at RiverCenter
Spencer High School choir performs with Foreigner at RiverCenter
Atlanta Falcons host free military appreciation football camp
Atlanta Falcons host free military appreciation football camp