Committee to elect Alyssa Williams hosts campaign kick-off celebration

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Committee to Elect Alyssa Williams for Georgia House District 140 held a campaign kick-off celebration at the Citizens Service Center earlier today.

Williams is a Columbus native who said she is committed to serving and representing the needs and interests of the community. She also co-founded the nonprofit organization Columbus Georgia Reloaded, which aims to bridge the gap between citizens and resources.

“I’m going to be a consistent leader that cares about the community. I’m going to take their concerns and their issues to the gold dome,” said Williams.

Williams hopes to beat out incumbent Teddy Reese for State House District seat 140 next November.

