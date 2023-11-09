Could inflation impact your Thanksgiving?

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Most things you buy these days have gotten more expensive. Before you buy what’s needed for your Thanksgiving fast and holiday trip, there are a few tips to stay within your budget.

News Leader 9 spoke to an expert on how to manage your money during this busy end of the year.

The good news? Gas prices are dropping. According to AAA, the average in Georgia has dropped to $2.89 a gallon. And Governor Brian Kemp is extending the suspension of the sales tax on gas again.

However, some shoppers tell us the price is still too high for groceries and more.

“The inflation is very high, it’s hard to budget really, you have to get a little bit at a time,” said Bernice Goodin, a local shopper.

“My family is kind of small now so we don’t have to spend as much,” said Ahmad Threats, shopper.

Columbus accountant, Terry Justice, says we are seeing some of the highest levels of inflation ever.

“The average family is seeing about a 12% increase in their cost of groceries in the past year easy,” said Justice.

He says people aren’t making enough money on their jobs to keep up.

“They’re seeing less of their paycheck, because of inflation,” said Justice. “The raise that they got a year ago is worth 12% less than what they made last year, and you are talking about what a 3 or 4% raise maybe?”

He says that meal for Thanksgiving will also be more expensive.

“The turkey is going to cost more, the seasoning to prepare that is going to cost more and also too, think about if you are going to order form somewhere.”

Justice says before you go shopping, stick to a plan and make a budget.

“Everything is costing more right now and like we’ve already said, wages are not keeping up with the rate of inflation, so you have todo what you have to do for your wallet.”

Traveling for Thanksgiving? One thing that will help: Governor Brian Kemp is extending the suspension of sales tax on gas until the end of November, but some people say they are still pinching pennies.

“I am scaling back, I’m trying to go out of town, so hopefully the gas is good at that time, but for me to cook... I’m going to leave that up to my daughters.”

“Food is more expensive, so you just have to spend smarter.”

Justice also says don’t impulse buy. Most things you want, you can do without.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.