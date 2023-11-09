Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Double Churches Elementary School hosts Spelling Bee Competition

Double Churches Elementary School Spelling Bee
Double Churches Elementary School Spelling Bee(Source: WTVM)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Double Churches Elementary School hosted a fierce competition earlier today where 14 students competed in this school’s 2023 Spelling Bee Competition.

Taylon Bowman from the 4th grade took first place in the competition as he spelled the word “forearms” correctly. The 1st runner-up was Jayce Singleton from the 5th grade.

Spelling Bee Competition Winner and runner up (L/R) Taylon Bowman, Jayce Singleton
Spelling Bee Competition Winner and runner up (L/R) Taylon Bowman, Jayce Singleton(Source: WTVM)

Bowman will now head to the Muscogee County District-wide spelling bee on January 24th, if he is unable to attend the event, Singleton would take his place.

David Baptist Church’s Rev Tim Jones was the caller for the competition and News Leader 9′s very own Cheryl Renee served as one of the judges.

Spelling Bee competition staff
Spelling Bee competition staff(Source: WTVM)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting on 10th Avenue in Columbus
Man dead following a shooting on Harvey Ave. in Columbus, coroner confirms
Car crash on St. Marys Road
St. Marys Rd, Oakley Dr intersection in Columbus reopens after motorcycle crash
‘I’m going to give my ticket to my grandma of course’: NFL surprises Columbus teen with tickets...
‘I’m going to give my ticket to my grandma of course’: NFL surprises Columbus teen with tickets to Super Bowl LVIII
I-185 N Williams Road
I-185 N near Williams Rd. shut down due to highway accident
Community reaction following Mayor Bubba Copeland controversy, death
Community reaction following Mayor Bubba Copeland controversy, death

Latest News

CSU flyer
CSU set to host ‘Holiday Tip-off, Campus Lighting’ celebration
Spencer High School choir performs with Foreigner at RiverCenter
Spencer High School choir performs with Foreigner at RiverCenter
Atlanta Falcons host free military appreciation football camp
Atlanta Falcons host free military appreciation football camp
LIST: Veterans Day deals in the Chattahoochee Valley
LIST: Veterans Day deals in the Chattahoochee Valley
City of Auburn holds 5th Annual State of the City Address