Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Jack Box gets spot in People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ issue

Restaurant mascot Jack Box got a spot in People's "Sexiest Man Alive" issue.
Restaurant mascot Jack Box got a spot in People's "Sexiest Man Alive" issue.(Jack in the Box)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Jack in the Box is thinking outside the box.

The fast food chain says its mascot and CEO, Jack Box, is included in People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” issue.

This would make him the first restaurant mascot to join the ranks.

The restaurant said Jack Box is the winner of the inaugural category “Sexiest Jack.”

His placement comes after a change.org petition to have him named the sexiest man alive got thousands of signatures.

Jack in the Box says that, even though Jack Box was snubbed for the cover, he’s thrilled to own the “Sexiest Jack Alive” title.

You’re going to have to take Jack in the Box’s word for it though, as there’s no confirmation from People.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting on 10th Avenue in Columbus
Man dead following a shooting on Harvey Ave. in Columbus, coroner confirms
Car crash on St. Marys Road
St. Marys Rd, Oakley Dr intersection in Columbus reopens after motorcycle crash
‘I’m going to give my ticket to my grandma of course’: NFL surprises Columbus teen with tickets...
‘I’m going to give my ticket to my grandma of course’: NFL surprises Columbus teen with tickets to Super Bowl LVIII
Kenneth Lawhorn was arrested on November 7 as a suspect in this case.
Man arrested after burned vehicle of missing Russell Co. woman recovered
I-185 N Williams Road
I-185 N near Williams Rd. shut down due to highway accident

Latest News

FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental...
FBI head cites a ‘potential conflict of interest’ in the selection process for a new headquarters
Deadly shooting on 10th Avenue in Columbus
Man dead following a shooting on Harvey Ave. in Columbus, coroner confirms
West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin speaks with reporters outside the newly renovated...
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia says he won’t seek reelection in 2024
A Senate committee put U.S. aviation under a spotlight Thursday amid rising close call safety...
Senate examines air travel incidents by US carriers
A construction worker was killed Thursday in Florida when an excavator flipped over.
Excavator flips over, hits and kills construction worker