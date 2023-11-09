LIST: Veterans Day deals in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Happy Veterans Day to those who have bravely served our nation. Thank you for defending our freedom - our debt can never be repaid.

Restaurants around the Chattahoochee Valley are honoring our active duty soldiers and veterans with deals.

Below is a list of restaurant participating:

Applebee’s November 11 : Active-duty military, veterans, reserves and National Guard that dine in-restaurant get a complimentary full-size entrée from a special menu.

Bonefish Grill November 11 : Active-duty service members and veterans get a complimentary order of Bang Bang Shrimp with a soft beverage with valid ID.

Buffalo Wild Wings November 11 : Veterans and active-duty service members get a free order of 10 Boneless Wings and Fries on with valid ID. Only available for dine-in.

BurgerFi November 11 : Veterans and active-duty military get 20% off their entire order at participating locations for dine-in only. Guests must present their military ID.

Carrabba’s November 11 : Veterans and active-duty military get a complimentary dine-in appetizer or dessert paired with a soft beverage with show of ID.

Chicken Salad Chick November 11 : Veterans and active-duty military will receive a free meal at all locations.

Chili’s November 11 : Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu with proof of service. Available for in-restaurant only.

Cicis Pizza November 10 & 11 : Veterans and active-duty military personnel get a free adult buffet with a valid military ID for Veterans Day. Valid for dine-in only and does not include a drink.

Circle K November 11 : Free coffee through the Circle K app to thank veterans and active-duty military personnel. To redeem, download the Circle K mobile app and follow the instructions under Deals tab. Valid at participating stores.

Denny’s November 10 : Veterans and military personnel receive a free Original Gran Slam from 5 a.m. (Store Open) to noon. Dine-in only. Must show valid Military ID or DD214.

Dunkin’ November 11 : Veterans and active-duty military get a free donut of their choice at participating locations. Offer available in-store only.

Fazoli’s November 11 : Veterans and active-duty military receive a free regular spaghetti with meat or marinara. Must present military ID or wear military uniform.

Hooters November 11 : Active-duty military and veterans get a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu with purchase of a beverage at participating locations. Dine-in only.

IHOP November 11 : Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White, & Blueberry Pancakes or Pancake Combo from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dine-in only, at participating restaurants.

Krispy Kreme November 11 : Veterans get a free doughnut and coffee at participating locations.

Little Caesars November 11 : Veterans and active-duty military get a free lunch combo at participating stores from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In-store only.

Metro Diner November 11 : Active-duty and retired military receive 50% with valid military ID.

Old Chicago November 11 : Veterans and active-duty military get a complimentary lunch entrée from an exclusive menu.

Outback Steakhouse November 11 : Active-duty military and veterans get a free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage with the purchase of an adult entrée in-restaurant.

Red Lobster November 11 : Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get free printed meal vouchers for Veterans Shrimp & Chips from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Guests need to show a valid military ID. The voucher can be redeemed beginning November 13 through December 10 for dine-in only.

Red Robin November 11 : Veterans and active-duty military get a complimentary Red’s Big Tavern Burger with valid ID. Dine-in only. The free meal also comes with an endless side of steak fries.

Shane’s Rib Shack November 9 - 11 : Active, inactive, and retired military personnel get a free BBQ Pork or Chopped Chicken Plate. Proof of service required, in-store only.

Smokey Bones November 11 : Active duty and retired military personnel get a free Create Your Own Combo. The offer is valid for dine-in only with a valid military ID.

Smoothie King November 11 : Active-duty military and veterans get a free smoothie from one of three red, white, and blue smoothies at participating locations with a valid ID.

Starbucks November 11 : Free tall (12-ounce) hot or cold brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses who visit participating U.S. stores.

Texas Roadhouse November 11 : At participating locations, active-duty military and veterans can dine in or receive a meal voucher (good until May 30, 2024) from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a form of military ID.

Wendy’s November 11 : Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo at participating locations during breakfast hours with valid ID.

Zaxby’s November 11 : Zaxby’s offers a free Signature Sandwich (Sandwich Only) for Zax Rewardz members, redeemable through Zaxby’s app.



Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.