LIST: Veterans Day deals in the Chattahoochee Valley(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Happy Veterans Day to those who have bravely served our nation. Thank you for defending our freedom - our debt can never be repaid.

Restaurants around the Chattahoochee Valley are honoring our active duty soldiers and veterans with deals.

Below is a list of restaurant participating:

  • Applebee’s
    • November 11: Active-duty military, veterans, reserves and National Guard that dine in-restaurant get a complimentary full-size entrée from a special menu.
  • Bonefish Grill
    • November 11: Active-duty service members and veterans get a complimentary order of Bang Bang Shrimp with a soft beverage with valid ID.
  • Buffalo Wild Wings
    • November 11: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free order of 10 Boneless Wings and Fries on with valid ID. Only available for dine-in.
  • BurgerFi
    • November 11: Veterans and active-duty military get 20% off their entire order at participating locations for dine-in only. Guests must present their military ID.
  • Carrabba’s
    • November 11: Veterans and active-duty military get a complimentary dine-in appetizer or dessert paired with a soft beverage with show of ID.
  • Chicken Salad Chick
    • November 11: Veterans and active-duty military will receive a free meal at all locations.
  • Chili’s
    • November 11: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu with proof of service. Available for in-restaurant only.
  • Cicis Pizza
    • November 10 & 11: Veterans and active-duty military personnel get a free adult buffet with a valid military ID for Veterans Day. Valid for dine-in only and does not include a drink. 
  • Circle K
    • November 11: Free coffee through the Circle K app to thank veterans and active-duty military personnel. To redeem, download the Circle K mobile app and follow the instructions under Deals tab. Valid at participating stores.
  • Denny’s
    • November 10: Veterans and military personnel receive a free Original Gran Slam from 5 a.m. (Store Open) to noon. Dine-in only. Must show valid Military ID or DD214.
  • Dunkin’
    • November 11: Veterans and active-duty military get a free donut of their choice at participating locations. Offer available in-store only.
  • Fazoli’s
    • November 11: Veterans and active-duty military receive a free regular spaghetti with meat or marinara. Must present military ID or wear military uniform.
  • Hooters
    • November 11: Active-duty military and veterans get a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu with purchase of a beverage at participating locations. Dine-in only.
  • IHOP
    • November 11: Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White, & Blueberry Pancakes or Pancake Combo from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dine-in only, at participating restaurants.
  • Krispy Kreme
    • November 11: Veterans get a free doughnut and coffee at participating locations.
  • Little Caesars
    • November 11: Veterans and active-duty military get a free lunch combo at participating stores from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In-store only.
  • Metro Diner
    • November 11: Active-duty and retired military receive 50% with valid military ID.
  • Old Chicago
    • November 11: Veterans and active-duty military get a complimentary lunch entrée from an exclusive menu.
  • Outback Steakhouse
    • November 11: Active-duty military and veterans get a free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage with the purchase of an adult entrée in-restaurant.
  • Red Lobster
    • November 11: Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get free printed meal vouchers for Veterans Shrimp & Chips from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Guests need to show a valid military ID. The voucher can be redeemed beginning November 13 through December 10 for dine-in only.
  • Red Robin
    • November 11: Veterans and active-duty military get a complimentary Red’s Big Tavern Burger with valid ID. Dine-in only. The free meal also comes with an endless side of steak fries.
  • Shane’s Rib Shack
    • November 9 - 11: Active, inactive, and retired military personnel get a free BBQ Pork or Chopped Chicken Plate. Proof of service required, in-store only.
  • Smokey Bones
    • November 11: Active duty and retired military personnel get a free Create Your Own Combo. The offer is valid for dine-in only with a valid military ID.
  • Smoothie King
    • November 11: Active-duty military and veterans get a free smoothie from one of three red, white, and blue smoothies at participating locations with a valid ID.
  • Starbucks
    • November 11: Free tall (12-ounce) hot or cold brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses who visit participating U.S. stores.
  • Texas Roadhouse
    • November 11: At participating locations, active-duty military and veterans can dine in or receive a meal voucher (good until May 30, 2024) from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a form of military ID.
  • Wendy’s
    • November 11: Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo at participating locations during breakfast hours with valid ID.
  • Zaxby’s
    • November 11: Zaxby’s offers a free Signature Sandwich (Sandwich Only) for Zax Rewardz members, redeemable through Zaxby’s app.

