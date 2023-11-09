Business Break
Man arrested after burned vehicle of missing Russell Co. woman recovered

Kenneth Lawhorn was arrested on November 7 as a suspect in this case.
Kenneth Lawhorn was arrested on November 7 as a suspect in this case.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is working to locate a missing woman.

54-year-old Michelle Whitaker Hough was last seen on November 5 - leaving her home on Fast Lane in Seale.

Michelle Whitaker Hough has been missing since November 5
Michelle Whitaker Hough has been missing since November 5

Hough was driving a black 2016 Chevy Equinox. Officials say her vehicle was recovered burned on Carver Road in Seale.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a suspect has been arrested in this case.

58-year-old Kenneth Lawhorn was arrested on November 7 for arson and theft from vehicle - and is considered a suspect in the disappearance of Hough.

He is currently being held without bond at the Russell County Jail.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we are continuing to gather information.

