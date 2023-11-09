Man arrested after burned vehicle of missing Russell Co. woman recovered

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is working to locate a missing woman.

54-year-old Michelle Whitaker Hough was last seen on November 5 - leaving her home on Fast Lane in Seale.

Michelle Whitaker Hough has been missing since November 5 (Source: Russell Co. Sheriff's Office)

Hough was driving a black 2016 Chevy Equinox. Officials say her vehicle was recovered burned on Carver Road in Seale.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a suspect has been arrested in this case.

58-year-old Kenneth Lawhorn was arrested on November 7 for arson and theft from vehicle - and is considered a suspect in the disappearance of Hough.

He is currently being held without bond at the Russell County Jail.

