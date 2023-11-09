Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Police search for suspect in deadly Clover Lane shooting in Columbus

Suspect in deadly Clover Lane shooting
Suspect in deadly Clover Lane shooting(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities are searching for a man involved in a deadly shooting on Clover Lane in Columbus.

According to the Columbus Police Department, detectives identified Reginald Wright as a suspect and have put out a warrant for his arrest.

The department says on Oct. 23, slightly after midnight, officers were brought to Clover Lane regarding shots fired in the area and a man lying on the ground injured by gunshot wounds. He was later identified as Frank Bell.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the suspect whereabouts to contact 911 or Cpl. J. Berger at berger.jared@columbusga.org.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting on 10th Avenue in Columbus
Man dead following a shooting on Harvey Ave. in Columbus, coroner confirms
Car crash on St. Marys Road
St. Marys Rd, Oakley Dr intersection in Columbus reopens after motorcycle crash
‘I’m going to give my ticket to my grandma of course’: NFL surprises Columbus teen with tickets...
‘I’m going to give my ticket to my grandma of course’: NFL surprises Columbus teen with tickets to Super Bowl LVIII
Kenneth Lawhorn was arrested on November 7 as a suspect in this case.
Man arrested after burned vehicle of missing Russell Co. woman recovered
I-185 N Williams Road
I-185 N near Williams Rd. shut down due to highway accident

Latest News

Deadly shooting on 10th Avenue in Columbus
Man dead following a shooting on Harvey Ave. in Columbus, coroner confirms
Best Buy identity theft suspect
Police search for suspect involved in Best Buy identity theft incident
Best Buy identity theft suspect
Best Buy identity theft
Kenneth Lawhorn was arrested on November 7 as a suspect in this case.
Man arrested after burned vehicle of missing Russell Co. woman recovered