Police search for suspect in deadly Clover Lane shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities are searching for a man involved in a deadly shooting on Clover Lane in Columbus.

According to the Columbus Police Department, detectives identified Reginald Wright as a suspect and have put out a warrant for his arrest.

The department says on Oct. 23, slightly after midnight, officers were brought to Clover Lane regarding shots fired in the area and a man lying on the ground injured by gunshot wounds. He was later identified as Frank Bell.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the suspect whereabouts to contact 911 or Cpl. J. Berger at berger.jared@columbusga.org.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.