Police search for suspect involved in Best Buy identity theft incident
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Police search for a suspect in an identity theft incident at Best Buy in Opelika.
According to authorities, the victim told officers someone opened a Best Buy credit card using their information and bought a Macbook laptop.
During the investigation, officials pulled the security footage from the store of the purchase and were able to get a description of the suspect pictured below.
Anyone with information on this case or who knows the whereabouts of the male suspect should contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.
