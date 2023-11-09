Business Break
Police search for suspect involved in Best Buy identity theft incident

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Police search for a suspect in an identity theft incident at Best Buy in Opelika.

According to authorities, the victim told officers someone opened a Best Buy credit card using their information and bought a Macbook laptop.

During the investigation, officials pulled the security footage from the store of the purchase and were able to get a description of the suspect pictured below.

Best Buy identity theft suspect
Best Buy identity theft suspect(Source: Opelika Police Department)

Anyone with information on this case or who knows the whereabouts of the male suspect should contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

