Rain Makes Long-Awaited Return to the Forecast

Derek’s Forecast!
Rain at times Saturday and Sunday. It will be breezy and much cooler during the day.
Rain at times Saturday and Sunday. It will be breezy and much cooler during the day.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain will make a return to our forecast on Friday with the overall coverage of showers increasing as we head through the day. The best chance will come during the later parts of the evening and into the night, so any outdoor plans that you have - like high school football playoff games - you’ll want to be prepared for rain at times. That will also hold true for any Veterans Day related activities on Saturday or anything on Sunday - rain will stick around through the weekend at times. It won’t be an all-day kind of thing, but we will certainly see rain at times during the weekend. Temperatures will drop back to the 60s on Saturday and back in the 50s by Sunday. Look for conditions to stay fairly dry early next week with highs still in the 60s and lows in the 40s. We’re tracking the possibility of another chance of rain as we get into next Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll continue to fine-tune the coverage as we get closer, but the idea is that our weather pattern is starting to change a bit in the longer range!

