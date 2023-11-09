Spencer High School choir performs with Foreigner at RiverCenter

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Spencer High School Choir had the chance of a lifetime - performing with the iconic band, Foreigner, at the Columbus RiverCenter.

The choir was onstage with the band singing their classic, ‘I Want To Know What Love Is.’

Foreigner also donated $500 to the school’s chorus program - plus there was an opportunity to buy their greatest hits CD to raise money for Foreigner’s fundraising partners.

Those include the Grammy Foundation and the Shriner’s Children’s Hospitals. The Grammy Foundation raises funds for high school music programs across the United States to help keep music education alive in schools.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.