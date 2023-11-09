Valley, Glenwood, Opelika, Beulah, LaGrange all hold Wednesday signings

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wednesday, November 8th marked the day several student-athletes across our area signed letters of intent to play at the next level.

For those who made their dream a reality, we would like to take the time to recognize them.

Valley:

Jackson Sanders -Baseball- Auburn University

Glenwood:

Olivia Slcoumb - Softball- University of West Georgia

Anna Grace Griggs -Softball- Northwest Florida

Presley Giglao - Volleyball- Bryan College

Ragan McConnell - Softball- Bevill State.

Opelika:

Jackson Killcreas -Baseball- Chipola College

Sarah Bush - Swim- Preferred Walk-On (PWO) offer to Auburn University

Beulah:

Libby Buchannan -Softball- Wallace Dothan

Elizabeth Hancock- Softball- Lurleen B. Wallace

Aubryn Trammell -Softball- Point University

Abrianna Green -Softball- Columbus State

LaGrange:

Tanner Langley - Baseball- Georgia Southern

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.