Valley, Glenwood, Opelika, Beulah, LaGrange all hold Wednesday signings

Jackson Killcreas
Jackson Killcreas(WTVM)
By Tony Reese
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:26 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wednesday, November 8th marked the day several student-athletes across our area signed letters of intent to play at the next level.

For those who made their dream a reality, we would like to take the time to recognize them.

Valley:

Jackson Sanders -Baseball- Auburn University

Glenwood:

Olivia Slcoumb - Softball- University of West Georgia

Anna Grace Griggs -Softball- Northwest Florida

Presley Giglao - Volleyball- Bryan College

Ragan McConnell - Softball- Bevill State.

Opelika:

Jackson Killcreas -Baseball- Chipola College

Sarah Bush - Swim- Preferred Walk-On (PWO) offer to Auburn University

Beulah:

Libby Buchannan -Softball- Wallace Dothan

Elizabeth Hancock- Softball- Lurleen B. Wallace

Aubryn Trammell -Softball- Point University

Abrianna Green -Softball- Columbus State

LaGrange:

Tanner Langley - Baseball- Georgia Southern

