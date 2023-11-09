Business Break
Waffle House employees rally outside corporate office in Norcross for pay raise, safety

Waffle House workers across metro Atlanta are demanding better working conditions.
By Hope Dean
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Waffle House employees from Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina gathered at the restaurant’s corporate office in Norcross on Wednesday to demand better working conditions.

The action comes after workers released a petition in September, which calls for a minimum wage of $25 an hour, security at work and an end to the meal deduction policy. The policy deducts money from employees’ paychecks during every shift to cover a meal, even if the worker doesn’t eat.

At the Norcross rally, Waffle House workers and members of the Union of Southern Service Workers brought printed copies of the petition, which reportedly has more than 13,000 signatures, to the corporate office, according to fair wage group The Fight For 15.

RELATED COVERAGE: Metro Atlanta Waffle House workers want to unionize for better wages, stopping workplace violence

Waffle House employees in the South have been speaking out about working conditions for months, leading to a wave of strikes and demonstrations. Alongside pay and workplace safety, employees are also concerned about the company’s attitude toward natural disasters, The Fight For 15 said. “The Waffle House index,” which informally measures how serious a storm is based on whether the Waffle Houses in the area stay open, has even been acknowledged by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Gerald Green, a metro Atlanta Waffle House worker who has appeared on TikTok demanding better working conditions, said there is only one solution.

“The only way we are going to get better working conditions, better health, better safety, more pay is if we continue to organize in unions like the Union of Southern Service Workers,” he said.

The Union of Southern Service Workers said some, but not all, of metro Atlanta Waffle House employees are in the union.

