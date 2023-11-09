Warm and dry Thursday before rain starts to return

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a stretch of very dry weather, rain starts to work into the Chattahoochee Valley. It will stay unsettled at times through the weekend.

Rain chances increase starting Friday, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. (Source: WTVM Weather)

After dense fog in spots Thursday morning, expect a mix of sun and clouds the rest of the day. Highs between 78 and 81 degrees.

Highs near 80 degrees for one more day Thursday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Increasing clouds tonight, turning mostly cloudy. Mild with lows mostly in the mid to upper 50s early Friday. There could be more fog around in spots.

Dry for high school football playoff games tonight. Not so much Friday night. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly cloudy Friday with a few sprinkles/mist and fog in spots in the morning. Rain chances increase from northwest to southeast as we head toward midday and go through the afternoon and evening. Rain coverage will be around 40-50%. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Rain coverage increases from northwest to southeast Friday afternoon. (Source: WTVM Weather)

More rain at times through the weekend as a couple waves of rain move through. It won’t rain all day in any one place, but realize you could get rain at any time. Rain coverage is around 50-60% this weekend. For a majority of the time, temperatures will be in the 50s. There may be a few low 60s Saturday afternoon. Hopefully most of us get about at least a half inch of rainfall Friday through Sunday. There is more likely to be some 1″+ totals the farther north you go.

Rain at times Saturday and Sunday. It will be breezy and much cooler during the day. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Clouds hang pretty tough early next week it looks like as the bulk of the moisture pushes south along the Gulf Coast. Temperatures are forecast to remain a little cooler than average with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s to near 50. No freezes are anticipated anytime soon.

Rain chances will stick around for a few days. That will help keep the days cool and breezy. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.