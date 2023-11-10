Business Break
2023 Veterans Day celebrations in central Alabama

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This week, people around the country will honor the women and men who have served in the military.

Here are some of the events planned across central Alabama to commemorate Veterans Day:

Montgomery

The city of Montgomery will host its annual Veterans Day Celebration on Saturday at Riverwalk Stadium from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free, family-friendly, and will feature live music, food, and more.

The Cleveland Avenue YMCA will host its 38th annual Veterans Day program on Saturday. The program will start at 11 a.m. and refreshments will be provided.

Montgomery County is honoring veterans through Operation Green Light. Several County buildings will be illuminated in green through Sunday.

Prattville

The American Legion Post 122 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1349 are hosting a Veterans Day Wreath-Laying Ceremony on Saturday at the Autauga County Courthouse from 11 a.m. to noon.

The Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce is highlighting businesses offering military discounts throughout the week. Click here for the list of businesses.

Auburn

The city of Auburn will host its 2023 Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday at the Auburn Veterans Memorial Monument starting at 10 a.m.

