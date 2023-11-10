Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

5th-grade teacher wins TOTY at J.D. Davis Elementary School in Columbus

J.D. Davis Elementary School's TOTY, Robyn Robinson
J.D. Davis Elementary School's TOTY, Robyn Robinson(Source: J.D. Davis Elementary School Facebook page)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Teaching is her passion, and she’s known for going above and beyond to ensure her students succeed. As a result, Robyn Robinson’s peers named her teacher of the year.

Robinson teaches 5th-grade math and science at J.D. Davis Elementary School in Columbus.

This is her second time receiving the high honor as a certified teacher in Muscogee County School District for the last ten years – the first award coming when she was at Double Churches Elementary School.

Robinson says her teaching philosophy is “Relationships before rigor—grace before grades. Love before lessons and patience before programs,” while what she lives by in her classroom is, “Apologizing to a student builds bridges of trust and forgiveness.”

J.D. Davis Elementary School TOTY, Robyn Robinson
J.D. Davis Elementary School TOTY, Robyn Robinson(Source: Roslyn Giles)
J.D. Davis Elementary School TOTY, Robyn Robinson
J.D. Davis Elementary School TOTY, Robyn Robinson(Source: Roslyn Giles)
J.D. Davis Elementary School TOTY, Robyn Robinson
J.D. Davis Elementary School TOTY, Robyn Robinson(Source: Roslyn Giles)
J.D. Davis Elementary School TOTY, Robyn Robinson
J.D. Davis Elementary School TOTY, Robyn Robinson(Source: Roslyn Giles)
J.D. Davis Elementary School TOTY, Robyn Robinson
J.D. Davis Elementary School TOTY, Robyn Robinson(Source: Roslyn Giles)

Family and friends were there to celebrate her accomplishment, including News Leader 9′s Roslyn Giles and her husband, Robyn Robinson’s sister-in-law and brother, respectively. School board member Kia Chambers and her husband, Travis, also attended.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting on 10th Avenue in Columbus
Man dead following a shooting on Harvey Ave. in Columbus, coroner confirms
Kenneth Lawhorn was arrested on November 7 as a suspect in this case.
Man arrested after burned vehicle of missing Russell Co. woman recovered
Car crash on St. Marys Road
St. Marys Rd, Oakley Dr intersection in Columbus reopens after motorcycle crash
‘I’m going to give my ticket to my grandma of course’: NFL surprises Columbus teen with tickets...
‘I’m going to give my ticket to my grandma of course’: NFL surprises Columbus teen with tickets to Super Bowl LVIII
I-185 N Williams Road
I-185 N near Williams Rd. shut down due to highway accident

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Veteran's Day events to kick off in Columbus this weekend
INTERVIEW: Veteran’s Day events to kick off in Columbus this weekend
J.D. Davis Elementary School TOTY, Robyn Robinson
JD Davis TOTY
Assembly Atlanta in Doraville, Georgia
Georgia movie studios ready to open with SAG-AFTRA strike ending
Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statewide no burn order Wednesday, prohibiting all outdoor burning in...
USDA follows Alabama’s statewide ‘no burn’ order, prohibiting fires in national forests