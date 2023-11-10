Business Break
Air Force Heating and Air award Ft. Mitchell Veteran free A_C Unit
By Josiah Berry
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Air Force Heating and Air and Air Pros USA honored Ft. Mitchell army veteran Richard Fuller with a free air conditioning unit and installation.

Fuller joined the military when he was 18 years old after seeing the devastation of 9/11 and deployed to Iraq three times. According to the press release, he was medically discharged after serving seven years in some of the most dangerous battles and deadliest cities in Iraq during the war. He also worked to train Iraq soldiers and police at the commencement of Operation Enduring Freedom.

“Our Auburn team is deeply appreciative for the opportunity to support someone who so selfishly gave of himself for our country,” said Anthony Perera, Founder and Chief Growth Officer of Air Pros USA. “Even after all he has endured during his service, Richard still dedicates himself to those in his community.”

Air Pros USA surprised Veterans in five cities this month with an air conditioning unit. For more information, click HERE.

