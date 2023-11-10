Animal advocates speak out about overcrowding and euthanizations in CACC at board meeting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With an ongoing overcrowding problem and having to euthanize animals for space, local animal rescue groups called for change during the Animal Control Advisory Board quarterly meeting on Nov. 9.

The animal advocacy group Columbus Animal Allies, along with other groups have issues with animal care and control like their upkeep inside the shelter and veterinary procedures, but the biggest issue is for dogs being killed for space.

During the meeting, they tried to share solutions.

A crowd of at least 30 animal advocates applauded the recommendations proposed to Columbus Animal Care and Control.

Volunteers said recommendations such as answering the phone more at the shelter, taking clear pictures of animals during intake and completing biographies on the animals will help the animals move out of animal care and control alive.

Another recommendation is re-establishing relationships with local rescues, something rescues say is slowing down.

“Rescues aren’t being notified for injured dogs anymore. We used to be, and that changed a month or so ago,” said Anna-Claire Daniels with Animal SOS. “ The dogs deserve better. I’ve personally have seen the care, or lack of care, that they’re getting right now inside the building and it’s gut-wrenching.”

Allie Johnson, co-founder of Columbus Animal Allies, said they’re asking for compassion and not excuses from management.

“A caring and compassionate shelter manager is the key to a shelter transforming and becoming a modern animal shelter where lives get saved, and so, that’s what we would like to see here,” said Johnson.

“Animals are being killed for space yet there are solutions that have been presented, help offered, funding, consultants, things like that and they’ve been refused ,” Mimi Steger with Columbus Animal Allies said.

One solution they said is a software called Shelterluv that helps track activity in shelters.

Something alarming for volunteers that was brought up in the meeting is the amount of animals being euthanized without tranquilizers.

From Jan. through Sept., Mimi Steger said only one cat and a turtle were put down with a tranquilizer.

The division manager admitted that problems exist, but she said they are doing the best they can and meeting Department of Agriculture requirements.

“We do consider all recommendations. I accept all recommendations and try to make due with what I do have, but there is funding, a question of funding, that we need in order to do quite the number of recommendations that have been made, and right now our budget does not allow for quite a number of recommendations that they’ve made,” said Catina Hardnett-Johnson, the division manager for CACC.

CACC’s records show that the highest rate of euthanizations in the shelter in 2023 was 8 percent of cat and dog intake in March with a total of 288 animals being brought to the shelter or captured by workers. In comparison, to Sept. where 5 percent of cats and dogs were euthanized with a total intake of 433 pets.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.