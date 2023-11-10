Body of missing Russell County woman found in Hatchechubbee

HATCHECHUBBEE, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is currently underway in Hatchechubbee.

District Attorney Rick Chancey says a woman’s body has been found in the area of Zion Hill Road.

Chancey says the woman has been positively identified as 54-year-old Michelle Whitaker Hough.

