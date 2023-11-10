Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Body of missing Russell County woman found in Hatchechubbee

Michelle Whitaker Hough has been missing since November 5
Michelle Whitaker Hough has been missing since November 5(Source: Russell Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jessie Gibson and Katrice Nolan
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATCHECHUBBEE, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is currently underway in Hatchechubbee.

District Attorney Rick Chancey says a woman’s body has been found in the area of Zion Hill Road.

Chancey says the woman has been positively identified as 54-year-old Michelle Whitaker Hough.

[CLICK HERE FOR PREVIOUS COVERAGE ON HOUGH.]

This is an ongoing investigation, stay with us as we continue to gather more details.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Lawhorn was arrested on November 7 as a suspect in this case.
Suspect facing capital murder charge after body of missing woman found, burned car recovered
Deadly shooting on 10th Avenue in Columbus
Man dead following a shooting on Harvey Ave. in Columbus, coroner confirms
ALEA logo
Phenix City man dies after ATV crash in Russell Co.
Suspect in deadly Clover Lane shooting
Police search for suspect in deadly Clover Lane shooting in Columbus
Best Buy identity theft suspect
Police search for suspect involved in Best Buy identity theft incident

Latest News

Kenneth Lawhorn was arrested on November 7 as a suspect in this case.
Suspect facing capital murder charge after body of missing woman found, burned car recovered
Tri City Adaptive Sports and Activities Program sees success within community
Tri City Adaptive Sports and Activities Program sees success within community
Tri City Adaptive Sports and Activities Program sees success within community
Tri City Adaptive Sports and Activities Program sees success within community
Interview: Alice Bennett with AARP Georgia talks about plan to help people save for retirement