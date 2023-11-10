Body of missing Russell County woman found in Hatchechubbee
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATCHECHUBBEE, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is currently underway in Hatchechubbee.
District Attorney Rick Chancey says a woman’s body has been found in the area of Zion Hill Road.
Chancey says the woman has been positively identified as 54-year-old Michelle Whitaker Hough.
[CLICK HERE FOR PREVIOUS COVERAGE ON HOUGH.]
This is an ongoing investigation, stay with us as we continue to gather more details.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.