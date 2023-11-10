Car chase involving Russell, Phenix City authorities end in car on River Rd.
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A car chase involving the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and Phenix City Police Department ends in a Columbus crash.
News Leader 9 crews at the scene say the crash happened on River Road, near 43rd Street. They talked to witnesses in the area that says after the wreck, a woman was placed in handcuffs by officials.
Details surrounding the reason for the accident are limited at this time.
