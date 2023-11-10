Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Car chase involving Russell, Phenix City authorities end in car on River Rd.

Columbus wreck
Columbus wreck(Source: WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A car chase involving the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and Phenix City Police Department ends in a Columbus crash.

News Leader 9 crews at the scene say the crash happened on River Road, near 43rd Street. They talked to witnesses in the area that says after the wreck, a woman was placed in handcuffs by officials.

Columbus wreck
Columbus wreck(Source: WTVM)
Columbus wreck
Columbus wreck(Source: WTVM)

Details surrounding the reason for the accident are limited at this time.

Stay with us as we learn more about this case.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Lawhorn was arrested on November 7 as a suspect in this case.
Suspect facing capital murder charge after body of missing woman found, burned car recovered
Deadly shooting on 10th Avenue in Columbus
Man dead following a shooting on Harvey Ave. in Columbus, coroner confirms
ALEA logo
Phenix City man dies after ATV crash in Russell Co.
Suspect in deadly Clover Lane shooting
Police search for suspect in deadly Clover Lane shooting in Columbus
Best Buy identity theft suspect
Police search for suspect involved in Best Buy identity theft incident

Latest News

Auburn, Opelika hosts Veterans Day Celebrations
Auburn, Opelika hosts Veterans Day Celebrations
Amber Nicole McCrory
Woman guilty of stealing thousands from Lee County residents in storm repair scam
Kenneth Lawhorn was arrested on November 7 as a suspect in this case.
Suspect facing capital murder charge after body of missing woman found, burned car recovered
Tri City Adaptive Sports and Activities Program sees success within community
Tri City Adaptive Sports and Activities Program sees success within community