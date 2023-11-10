Business Break
College signings held at Auburn High, Beauregard

Syriah Daniels signs to AU
Syriah Daniels signs to AU
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Four young women have signed to continue their athletic and academic careers at the next level.

Auburn High School’s Syriah Daniels has signed to play basketball at Auburn University. Daniels is the daughter of a former AU men’s basketball player, Marquis Daniels.

At Beauregard High School, Cooper Watson (Georgia SW State) and Berkley Wilson (Central Alabama Community College) signed to play college softball. Alexis Edwards became the first Hornet to sign to a women’s wrestling program (Huntingdon).

If you know of a college signing coming up in your area, please contact us at sports@wtvm.com.

TCSS releases tailgating, game procedures ahead of high school playoffs
Atlanta Falcons host free military appreciation football camp
