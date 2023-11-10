Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Dancing Stars of Columbus announces stars for 2024 event

Dancing Stars of Columbus
Dancing Stars of Columbus(WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 15th Annual Dancing Stars Columbus kickoff event was held at the County Club of Columbus.

Dancing professionals came out to meet their stars for the upcoming event.

One of News Leader 9′s very own will be participating in the health benefit. The website is expected to go live tomorrow.

Last year, the affair raised over $300,000, and this year the organization hopes to surpass that amount.

“We are trying to bring awareness for Alzheimer’s, a terrible disease. And so many people are affected even the people who are taking care of their loved ones at home. So we want to raise money for research to end Alzheimer’s, find a cure and also we have money going to education,” said Chairman Fitzgerald Vickerstaff.

Money raised from the event will go towards Alzheimer’s research. To learn more or donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting on 10th Avenue in Columbus
Man dead following a shooting on Harvey Ave. in Columbus, coroner confirms
Kenneth Lawhorn was arrested on November 7 as a suspect in this case.
Man arrested after burned vehicle of missing Russell Co. woman recovered
Car crash on St. Marys Road
St. Marys Rd, Oakley Dr intersection in Columbus reopens after motorcycle crash
‘I’m going to give my ticket to my grandma of course’: NFL surprises Columbus teen with tickets...
‘I’m going to give my ticket to my grandma of course’: NFL surprises Columbus teen with tickets to Super Bowl LVIII
I-185 N Williams Road
I-185 N near Williams Rd. shut down due to highway accident

Latest News

7-year-old dies from the flu in Columbus
7-year-old dies from the flu in Columbus
Local doctor stresses the importance of Flu Season and other illnesses
Local doctor stresses the importance of flu season and other illnesses
Piedmont NICU babies Halloween
GALLERY: Babies in Piedmont Columbus Regional’s NICU show off Halloween costumes
Piedmont NICU babies Halloween
GALLERY: Babies in Piedmont Columbus Regional’s NICU show off Halloween costumes