Dancing Stars of Columbus announces stars, pros for 15th annual event

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another year of Dancing Stars of Columbus is coming soon and one of WTVM’s finest is participating as a star.

The kickoff event for the 15th annual Dancing Stars of Columbus was held Thursday night at the Country Club of Columbus.

Pros came out to meet their stars they’ll perform with at the big event in late March. Sports Leader 9′s Tony Reese will be showing off his dancing skills at the event next March.

Last year more than $300,000 were raised for the Alzheimer’s Association and this year they hope to beat that amount.

“We are trying to bring awareness for Alzheimer’s - a terrible disease and so many people are affected,” said Fitz Bickerstaff, chairman. “Even the people who are taking care of their loved ones at home, so we want to raise money for research to end Alzheimer’s, find a cure, and also we have money going into education.”

Help our Tony Reese reach his goal by click THIS LINK and donating to the cause.

Animal advocates speak out about overcrowding and euthanizations in CACC at board meeting
Dancing Stars of Columbus announces stars, pros for 15th annual event
Animal advocates speak out about overcrowding and euthanizations in CACC at quarterly meeting
Deadly shooting on 10th Avenue in Columbus
