Funeral set for 19-year-old after fatal ATV crash

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - According to the Vance Funeral Home, which is handling the teen’s arrangements say Chase was an avid fisherman, hunter, and all-round outdoorsman.” The Smiths Station high school graduate owned a landscaping business called Outdoor Creations.

We spoke to his girlfriend Ellie Moore by text message who was too distraught to meet us.

Chase was my whole world. I loved him with everything in me and always will. He was my best Friend. To know Chase was to immediately love him. If anyone ever needed anything he was there. I and all of his buddies miss him more than anything. That man was good at a lot, but he was the best at fishing. My dad has always told everyone Chase could ring the hole of a Coke can with his lure. I’ll miss him forever. I can’t wait to hear his funny comments or see his silly faces again. He promised me the world and that we’d Figure it all out together. Figuring it out alone now will be the biggest challenge, but I know that I will make him proud. I love and miss my “Osbern” more than anything.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division investigated a deadly single-vehicle crash in Russell County on Thursday, Nov. 9.

The victim was identified as 19-year-old Dalton C. Osburne.

According to the ALEA, Osburne was driving a 2017 Can-Am Maverick all-terrain-vehicle (ATV) when the vehicle left the road, hit a ditch, and overturned on Stillwell Road in Russell County.

ALEA also says, Osburne was not wearing a seat belt during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

