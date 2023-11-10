Business Break
Funeral set for 19-year-old after fatal ATV crash

By Kelis McGhee and Gabriela Johnson
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - According to the Vance Funeral Home, which is handling the teen’s arrangements say Chase was an avid fisherman, hunter, and all-round outdoorsman.” The Smiths Station high school graduate owned a landscaping business called Outdoor Creations.

We spoke to his girlfriend Ellie Moore by text message who was too distraught to meet us.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division investigated a deadly single-vehicle crash in Russell County on Thursday, Nov. 9.

The victim was identified as 19-year-old Dalton C. Osburne.

According to the ALEA, Osburne was driving a 2017 Can-Am Maverick all-terrain-vehicle (ATV) when the vehicle left the road, hit a ditch, and overturned on Stillwell Road in Russell County.

ALEA also says, Osburne was not wearing a seat belt during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

