HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: November 9-11 scores and highlights

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The playoffs are here! Teams are competing to win and advance in AISA, AHSAA, GHSA, GIAA and GAPPS post season play.

THURSDAY HIGHLIGHTS

Glenwood 45 [ WATCH ] Autauga 12,

Lee-Scott Aca. 42 [ WATCH ] Fort Dale 3,

Chambers Aca. 38 [ WATCH ] Patrician 2,

Eufaula 65 [ WATCH ] Shelby County 19,

Loachapoka 34 [WATCH] Southern Choctaw 6,

