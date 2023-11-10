Much needed rain in the forecast through the weekend
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are entering a much more unsettled pattern for one of the first times this fall. Keep the rain gear handy through the weekend. You may need it next week at times, too.
Clouds are here and showers are on the way! Rain chances increase, especially starting late morning into this afternoon. Our east Alabama counties should get the rain sooner than our Georgia counties. Highs today will be near to just above 70 degrees.
Cloudy tonight with showers at times. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.
We stay dreary and cool all weekend so keep that in mind for Veterans Day events. Don’t expect much, if any, sunshine. Rain looks to be a little more widespread and frequent Saturday vs. Sunday. Regardless, expect off and on waves of rain. It won’t necessarily rain all day in one spot, but it could rain at any time and several different times. Rain should start taper down Sunday afternoon or evening from north to south. It will be breezy with gusts up to 20 mph. Most of the weekend, temperatures will hold pretty steady in the 50s to near 60 degrees.
The best chance of getting at least 1 inch of rain through Sunday will be in our northern counties.
It looks briefly drier Sunday night and Monday. However, the clouds and cooler days stay with us. Another batch of rain is possible Tuesday, Wednesday and/or Thursday depending on how much moisture comes up from the southwest. We’ll keep you posted as this is a welcome sight given the drought conditions.
