Phenix City man dies after ATV crash in Russell Co.

(Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in Russell County on Thursday, Nov. 9.

The victim is identified as 19-year-old Dalton C. Osburne.

According to the ALEA, Osburne was driving a 2017 Can-Am Maverick all-terrain-vehicle (ATV) when the vehicle left the road, hit a ditch and overturned on Stillwell Road in Russell County.

ALEA also says, Osburne was not wearing a seat belt during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details have been released at this time.

