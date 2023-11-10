Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Rain at Times for the Weekend; More Next Week

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek's Friday Evening Weather On the Go
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain coverage for the weekend will be off and on, so not a complete washout. Looking at some of the latest data, it appears that the best chance might actually come during the nighttime and overnight hours Friday into Saturday and Saturday into Sunday - but we will still have some rain around during the daytime hours, so plan accordingly. Next week should start off dry on Monday, but look for rain chances to quickly return for Tuesday and Wednesday. Those should be the two wettest days next week, and when you add it all up, rainfall totals may be more than 2 inches in some spots from these rain-producing systems. Showers will stick around for some by next Thursday, then it appears we will dry things out even more by Friday and NEXT weekend. Look for highs this weekend to e in the 50s and lower 60s, and those lower 60s should stick around into early next week. Once we start drying things out, the 70s should return!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Lawhorn was arrested on November 7 as a suspect in this case.
Suspect facing capital murder charge after body of missing woman found, burned car recovered
Deadly shooting on 10th Avenue in Columbus
Man dead following a shooting on Harvey Ave. in Columbus, coroner confirms
ALEA logo
Phenix City man dies after ATV crash in Russell Co.
Suspect in deadly Clover Lane shooting
Police search for suspect in deadly Clover Lane shooting in Columbus
Best Buy identity theft suspect
Police search for suspect involved in Best Buy identity theft incident

Latest News

Derek's Friday Evening Weather On the Go
Derek's Friday Evening Weather On the Go
Waves of rain are in the forecast
Much needed rain in the forecast through the weekend
Here comes the rain! Better get used to it through the weekend... wet weather at times.
Friday Morning Weather on the Go
Derek's Thursday Evening Weather On the Go
Derek's Thursday Evening Weather On the Go