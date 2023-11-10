Rain at Times for the Weekend; More Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain coverage for the weekend will be off and on, so not a complete washout. Looking at some of the latest data, it appears that the best chance might actually come during the nighttime and overnight hours Friday into Saturday and Saturday into Sunday - but we will still have some rain around during the daytime hours, so plan accordingly. Next week should start off dry on Monday, but look for rain chances to quickly return for Tuesday and Wednesday. Those should be the two wettest days next week, and when you add it all up, rainfall totals may be more than 2 inches in some spots from these rain-producing systems. Showers will stick around for some by next Thursday, then it appears we will dry things out even more by Friday and NEXT weekend. Look for highs this weekend to e in the 50s and lower 60s, and those lower 60s should stick around into early next week. Once we start drying things out, the 70s should return!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.