Clouds and Light Showers Sunday

Arianna’s Forecast
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The showers and clouds look to stick around through the overnight hours and into your Sunday. Overnight temperatures are expected to be in the low-50s with passing, light showers throughout the overnight hours, and some patchy fog possible.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(WTVM Weather)

Sunday looks to start the day off with showers in the morning before beginning to dissipate in the afternoon; temperatures look to stay below average thanks to the showers and clouds with afternoon temperatures near 60 degrees.

High Temperatures and Rain Coverage
High Temperatures and Rain Coverage(WTVM Weather)

Heading into the new work week, expect Monday to be dry with mostly cloudy skies, before the showers return to the forecast Tuesday through Thursday; rain coverage is between 30-50%. Tuesday and Wednesday. A surface-off low will be moving north across the Gulf Coast bringing showers and isolated thunderstorms to the Valley.

Rain Forecast Next 5 Days
Rain Forecast Next 5 Days(WTVM Weather)

Rainfall totals over the next 5 days are about 2 inches of rain; this rainfall is beneficial as the new drought monitor issued on Thursday (November 9th) showed worsening drought conditions across the Valley. As for those afternoon temperatures, they are expected to remain below average through Thursday, thanks to the showers and the clouds with the coolest day being Wednesday. Looking ahead to Friday and next weekend drier conditions look to return with temperatures in the low-70s.

