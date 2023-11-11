Columbus Parks and Rec cancels Veterans Day parade due to weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Tri-City Veterans Day Parade hosted by Columbus Parks and Recreation has been canceled.

The parade was set to begin at 10 a.m. EST on Nov. 11 on the corner of Dillingham and Broad Street in Phenix City and end at 9th Street in Columbus.

According to Columbus Parks and Recreation, the parade has been canceled due to weather.

