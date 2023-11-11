East Alabama car chase ends in Columbus crash, woman and man arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A car chase involving the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and Phenix City Police Department ends in a Columbus crash with a woman and man arrested.

The pursuit that started in Russell County happened slightly before 6 p.m. on Nov. 10, crossing state lines into the Chattahoochee Valley and ending on River Road near 43rd Street. According to a Columbus police report, 25-year-old Lena Mottern was one of the suspects arrested as a result of the incident.

One employee from the nearby animal care center said that hearing someone yelling prompted her to take some security measures.

“I just heard a lot of yelling. We went to lock our door because we didn’t know the situation, and there was a woman being out on the sidewalk being arrested,” said Savannah Dixon with River Road Animal Care. “There’s constantly things like this happening near our building. There’s always wrecks, high-speed chases all the time on this road.”

Columbus wreck (Source: WTVM)

Details surrounding the reason for the accident are limited. However, Mottern was charged with the following:

Theft by bringing stolen property into state over $1,500

Theft by receiving stolen property (firearm)

Fleeing to elude law enforcement

Possession of firearm (or knife) during the commission of or attempted to commit a crime

Obstruction of an officer

No state tag

At this time the male suspect in the investigation has not been released. Stay with us as we continue to update you on this case.

