Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

East Alabama car chase ends in Columbus crash, woman and man arrested

Lena Mottern
Lena Mottern(Source: Columbus police report)
By Gabriela Johnson and Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A car chase involving the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and Phenix City Police Department ends in a Columbus crash with a woman and man arrested.

The pursuit that started in Russell County happened slightly before 6 p.m. on Nov. 10, crossing state lines into the Chattahoochee Valley and ending on River Road near 43rd Street. According to a Columbus police report, 25-year-old Lena Mottern was one of the suspects arrested as a result of the incident.

One employee from the nearby animal care center said that hearing someone yelling prompted her to take some security measures.

“I just heard a lot of yelling. We went to lock our door because we didn’t know the situation, and there was a woman being out on the sidewalk being arrested,” said Savannah Dixon with River Road Animal Care. “There’s constantly things like this happening near our building. There’s always wrecks, high-speed chases all the time on this road.”

Columbus wreck
Columbus wreck(Source: WTVM)
Columbus wreck
Columbus wreck(Source: WTVM)

Details surrounding the reason for the accident are limited. However, Mottern was charged with the following:

  • Theft by bringing stolen property into state over $1,500
  • Theft by receiving stolen property (firearm)
  • Fleeing to elude law enforcement
  • Possession of firearm (or knife) during the commission of or attempted to commit a crime
  • Obstruction of an officer
  • No state tag

At this time the male suspect in the investigation has not been released. Stay with us as we continue to update you on this case.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Lawhorn was arrested on November 7 as a suspect in this case.
Suspect facing capital murder charge after body of missing woman found, burned car recovered
Deadly shooting on 10th Avenue in Columbus
Man dead following a shooting on Harvey Ave. in Columbus, coroner confirms
Michelle Whitaker Hough has been missing since November 5
Body of missing Russell County woman found in Hatchechubbee
ALEA logo
Phenix City man dies after ATV crash in Russell Co.
Suspect in deadly Clover Lane shooting
Police search for suspect in deadly Clover Lane shooting in Columbus

Latest News

Michelle Whitaker Hough has been missing since November 5
Body of missing Russell County woman found in Hatchechubbee
Auburn, Opelika hosts Veterans Day Celebrations
Auburn, Opelika hosts Veterans Day Celebrations
Amber Nicole McCrory
Woman guilty of stealing thousands from Lee County residents in storm repair scam
Kenneth Lawhorn was arrested on November 7 as a suspect in this case.
Suspect facing capital murder charge after body of missing woman found, burned car recovered