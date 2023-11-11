Business Break
U.S. Army Veteran Tim Maggart set to perform at Covenant Woods

Tim Maggart flyer
Tim Maggart flyer(Source: Covenant Woods)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Veterans of Columbus will have a treat on Veterans Day as U.S. Army Veteran Tim Maggart is set to perform at Covenant Woods in Columbus.

The event is slated for Saturday, November, 11, beginning at 2 p.m. from the Covenant Woods Retirement Center located on Woodruff Farm Rd in Columbus.

Maggart is a singer, songwriter, and U.S. Army Veteran. He has performed on the nationally televised National Memorial Day Parade.

For more information on this event, click HERE.

