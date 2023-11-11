Business Break
Wet at Times this Veterans Day

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s a wet and gloomy start to Veterans Day across the Valley this morning after a nice round of rain moved through last night. There are still a few light passing showers across the Valley this morning, with patchy fog and temperatures in the 50s-60s, but this evening and Sunday are trending drier for the Valley. We can expect light passing showers at times this evening with temperatures warming up to the low 60s. Another round of overnight rain moves through the Valley Sunday morning, but we do not expect it to bring as much rain as last night’s showers. Coverage for Sunday stays low around 20% as only light showers are forecasted for before lunchtime, with temperatures warming to the upper 50s. The work week starts dry with cloudy conditions, but the rain returns quickly on Tuesday and Wednesday. This is all due to a cut off low that will come up from the Gulf of Mexico and bring a very nice rain coverage both days. Current rainfall estimates are around 2-2.5 inches of rain from this weather system. This cut-off low will also keep temperatures cooler for the first half of the work week in the upper 50s and low 60s, but once it passes we warm back up to the low 70s.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

