Whispering Hills set to host Veterans Day Ceremony

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Whispering Hills Natural Green Cemetery and Memorial Nature Preserve will host a ceremony to honor all those who serve in our nation’s military.

The Veterans Day Ceremony is set for Saturday, November 11, at 2 p.m. at the Whispering Hills Memorial Nature Preserve located on Mooty Bridge Road in LaGrange.

The ceremony is set to feature local dignitaries, a military color guard, a bugler playing taps, and the placement of the first service medallion on a veteran’s grave at the 140-acre sanctuary in LaGrange.

American flags will be placed at the graves of all veterans buried at Whispering Hills, including Eubank’s future resting place. Families can opt to honor them with service medallions during future Veterans Day ceremonies.

